The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the second quarter worth $419,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Trinseo by 408.1% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 135,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after buying an additional 109,128 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Trinseo by 58.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 132,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 49,015 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Trinseo by 141.2% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Trinseo by 2.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TSE. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $54.94 on Monday. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.82.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.95) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.44%.

In other Trinseo news, Director Matthew Farrell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

