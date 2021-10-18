The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $157.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.10. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $161.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $511.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total value of $1,069,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,385,884.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $133,394.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,144. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

