The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Heska worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 858.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Heska news, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total value of $1,301,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $270,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,044.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,190 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

HSKA opened at $250.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,317.47 and a beta of 1.72. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $103.52 and a 1 year high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

