The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 4.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,087,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,979,000 after acquiring an additional 141,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,270,000 after buying an additional 410,290 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 16.6% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,403,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,499,000 after buying an additional 342,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,202,000 after buying an additional 59,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 119.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 543,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,621,000 after buying an additional 295,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SKYW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $49.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 2.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $656.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.