The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases Shares of 157,715 Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 157,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 435.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,332,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,911,479 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the first quarter valued at about $76,651,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the second quarter valued at about $8,544,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the first quarter valued at about $7,524,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 560.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 777,574 shares during the period. 26.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bionano Genomics stock opened at $5.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.95.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 388.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. Analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

