The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 96,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in GrafTech International by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,194,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,542 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in GrafTech International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 71,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in GrafTech International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,676,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,581,000 after purchasing an additional 645,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $3,566,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $10.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $330.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.35 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a net margin of 27.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.47%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

