The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $555.00

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 555 ($7.25) and last traded at GBX 551.90 ($7.21), with a volume of 40205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 551 ($7.20).

The firm has a market capitalization of £687.39 million and a PE ratio of -9.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 533.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 522.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Merchants Trust’s payout ratio is presently -0.47%.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

