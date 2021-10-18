The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Short Interest Update

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in The New Ireland Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 320,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 17,610 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The New Ireland Fund during the second quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in The New Ireland Fund during the first quarter worth about $877,000. 25.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IRL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,521. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64. The New Ireland Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

