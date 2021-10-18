The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,520,000 after acquiring an additional 406,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,142,000 after acquiring an additional 380,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,979,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.55.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 4,450 shares of company stock worth $821,392 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.02. The stock had a trading volume of 33,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,652. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.30. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.85 and a 12-month high of $204.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

