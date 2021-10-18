The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.50.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC stock opened at $199.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $106.85 and a 52-week high of $204.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.30. The company has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,450 shares of company stock worth $821,392 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 28,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 15,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.