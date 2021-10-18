The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $3.37 on Friday, hitting $199.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,557,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $106.85 and a 1 year high of $204.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.30. The company has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.50.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,450 shares of company stock valued at $821,392. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

