The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) PT Lowered to C$3.50

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Desjardins from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Valens from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of The Valens from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of The Valens from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of VLNCF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,182. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. The Valens has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.31.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

