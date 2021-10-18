The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 498,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $13,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $41,049,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 157.5% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 171,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 104,993 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,160,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 12.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,664,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,033,000 after purchasing an additional 400,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.91.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $29.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $29.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

