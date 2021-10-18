ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Update

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,100 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the September 15th total of 309,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

ThermoGenesis stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ThermoGenesis has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a market cap of $21.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 3.23.

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 152.92% and a negative return on equity of 178.57%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ThermoGenesis will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THMO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ThermoGenesis by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ThermoGenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in ThermoGenesis during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ThermoGenesis during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.