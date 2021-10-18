Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 45,331 shares.The stock last traded at $9.74 and had previously closed at $9.74.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.