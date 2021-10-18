Titan Coin Price Up 12.9% This Week (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 17th. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $8,932.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004123 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006795 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000155 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

