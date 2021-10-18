Toast (NYSE:TOST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $56.21 on Thursday. Toast has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $65.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Toast stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.