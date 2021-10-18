Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab makes up about 1.1% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $75,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,240 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,941,000 after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $78,829.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at $631,697.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 633,037 shares of company stock worth $47,034,023. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.94.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,174,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $146.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $81.00.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

