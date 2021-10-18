Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,680 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Elanco Animal Health worth $25,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $32.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,507. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

