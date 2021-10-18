Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $31.56 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 280,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $31,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.09. 66,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,998,120. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.93 and a 200-day moving average of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $191.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.70.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

