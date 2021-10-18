Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $36.60 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,518 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,905 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $36,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after acquiring an additional 843,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,210,285,000 after purchasing an additional 536,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walmart by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,885,866,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,780,534,000 after purchasing an additional 411,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.84.

WMT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.63. The stock had a trading volume of 70,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,128,503. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $392.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

