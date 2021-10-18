Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,466 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $45,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,914,319,000 after buying an additional 380,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in McDonald’s by 21.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 566,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,504,556 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,496,000 after purchasing an additional 147,932 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Guggenheim began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.16.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $241.80. 28,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,221. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $249.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.86 and a 200-day moving average of $236.36. The stock has a market cap of $180.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

