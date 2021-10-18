Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Update

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMRAY. Danske lowered Tomra Systems ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Pareto Securities upgraded Tomra Systems ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

TMRAY opened at $57.47 on Monday. Tomra Systems ASA has a one year low of $39.52 and a one year high of $62.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.26 and its 200-day moving average is $54.17.

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $320.62 million during the quarter.

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

