Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 4,341 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 421,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 156,174 shares in the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAC stock opened at $25.43 on Monday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -60.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

