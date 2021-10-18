Toronto Dominion Bank Buys New Stake in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $732,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,951,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $976,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,464,000.

Shares of NightDragon Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

