Toronto Dominion Bank Buys Shares of 50,000 Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.30% of Slam at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter worth $516,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter worth $7,125,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter worth $6,173,000.

NASDAQ:SLAM opened at $9.72 on Monday. Slam Corp. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $9.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.70.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

