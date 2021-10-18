Toronto Dominion Bank Buys Shares of 60,000 Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Burcon NutraScience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Burcon NutraScience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Burcon NutraScience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Burcon NutraScience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Burcon NutraScience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. 6.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Burcon NutraScience from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of BRCN opened at $1.54 on Monday. Burcon NutraScience Co. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $167.26 million, a PE ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corp. develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The firms products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

