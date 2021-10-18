Toronto Dominion Bank Has $318,000 Stock Position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $7.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.72. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85.

ACB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Aurora Cannabis Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

