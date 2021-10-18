Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 90.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,238 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 82,204 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 93.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 100,106 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 569.7% in the second quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 420,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 357,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $11.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MLCO shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.49.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.