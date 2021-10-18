Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases Shares of 7,501 CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,501 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 46.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 98.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 21,072.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 116.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth $80,000. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH stock opened at $47.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.07. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s payout ratio is 31.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.39.

CRH Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

