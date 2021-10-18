Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 53.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in BHP Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $768.67.

NYSE BHP opened at $57.48 on Monday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The stock has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average of $69.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 118.69%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

