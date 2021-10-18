Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 500 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 15.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $341,773,000 after buying an additional 247,662 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $220,276,000 after buying an additional 37,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,777 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $240,331,000 after buying an additional 35,935 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $139,435,000 after buying an additional 58,102 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 36.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,254,000 after buying an additional 185,964 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $33,784.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $262,197.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,399,636.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,401 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $204.33 on Monday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

