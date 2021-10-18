Toroso Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,383,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.65.

TSCO opened at $197.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.14. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $213.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

