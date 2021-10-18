Toroso Investments LLC Buys 1,353 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 3.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,863,000 after acquiring an additional 670,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,503,000 after acquiring an additional 60,665 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 31.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,719,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,848 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 147.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,901 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,482,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

CHGG stock opened at $61.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.87.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.72.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.