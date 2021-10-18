Toroso Investments LLC Buys New Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 113.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

NYSE IFF opened at $147.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 120.97, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.34 and a 200-day moving average of $144.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.