Toroso Investments LLC Increases Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.07.

FBHS stock opened at $94.75 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.25 and a 200-day moving average of $99.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

