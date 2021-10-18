Toroso Investments LLC Invests $339,000 in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,931,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,239,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.31.

Shares of ALNY opened at $208.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). The company had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,694,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,043 shares of company stock worth $19,237,561 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

