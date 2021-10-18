Toroso Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 7,311.9% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 776,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,128,000 after purchasing an additional 766,509 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,773,000 after purchasing an additional 18,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $217,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,950.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,349.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,333. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $54.90 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.