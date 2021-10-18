Toroso Investments LLC Makes New $341,000 Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 505,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,648,000 after buying an additional 141,259 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,563,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,677,000 after purchasing an additional 238,237 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.57.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $10,445,798.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,986.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.25, for a total transaction of $826,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 97,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,384,595 shares of company stock worth $322,392,920. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $154.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $159.92. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -908.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

