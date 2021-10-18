Toroso Investments LLC Makes New $352,000 Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $37.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.39.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

