Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 462 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 65.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

CTXS opened at $97.58 on Monday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $145.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In related news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,494 shares of company stock worth $2,219,779 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

