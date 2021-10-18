Toroso Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,045,000 after buying an additional 1,380,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,146,000 after acquiring an additional 580,164 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,505,000 after buying an additional 560,482 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 717,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,871,000 after buying an additional 462,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,232,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,713,000 after buying an additional 424,671 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $63.95 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

