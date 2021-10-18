Toroso Investments LLC Takes $311,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 54,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Sysco by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of SYY opened at $82.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

In related news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.