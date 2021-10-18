Toroso Investments LLC Takes $404,000 Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 893 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,789,000 after purchasing an additional 216,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after purchasing an additional 552,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TYL stock opened at $503.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.80 and a 52-week high of $504.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $474.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.46.

In other Tyler Technologies news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,734,497.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

