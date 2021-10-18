Towle & Co. Purchases 481,320 Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Towle & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,063,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,320 shares during the period. Pactiv Evergreen accounts for 3.6% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Towle & Co. owned 1.16% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $31,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTVE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

NASDAQ:PTVE traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $19.61.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Pactiv Evergreen Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

