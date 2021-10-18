Towle & Co. Raises Stock Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Towle & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,534,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. Ryerson makes up approximately 2.6% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Towle & Co.’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $22,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ryerson by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 110,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 259,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $112,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSE:RYI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,334. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $25.68.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 34.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

