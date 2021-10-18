Towle & Co. Sells 8,190 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Towle & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the period. Whirlpool accounts for about 1.9% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Towle & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Whirlpool worth $16,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth about $77,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHR stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.72. 3,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,596. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $171.33 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.24 and a 200-day moving average of $224.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

