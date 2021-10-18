TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NRDY shares. JMP Securities started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter worth $297,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRDY stock opened at $8.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $502.88 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. On average, analysts predict that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

