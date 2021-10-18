TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NRDY. JMP Securities started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NYSE NRDY opened at $8.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $502.88 million and a PE ratio of -3.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRDY. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter worth $44,112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,625,000 after buying an additional 26,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after buying an additional 1,493,630 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 90,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

