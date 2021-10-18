Tranche Finance (SLICE) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.62 Million

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $11.62 million and approximately $47,552.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00000938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tranche Finance has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00041582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.37 or 0.00194446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00088876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance is a coin. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

